Hammer assault leads to standoff with police

The victim was struck in the side of the head as he was leaving the suspect's house.

Police say the victim was a homeless man that was told he could stay in the house by 40-year-old Frank Towers of Rochester.

Towers was arrested following the assault Saturday morning after 10 o'clock in the 400 block of 8th Avenue Northwest.

Rochester Police Captain John Sherwin said that Towers "Appeared to be on something."

The victim was on his way out the door when Towers allegedly struck him in the side of the head with a hammer.

He was treated at Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries.

When police attempted to make contact with Towers, he allegedly threw items at them like rocks, a fire extinguisher and Mountain Dew Bottles threw a broken window.

This continued during a brief standoff, after which officers moved in and made the arrest.

Towers is facing multiple charges including second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, and obstruction of justice.

There were no reports of any officers being hurt.