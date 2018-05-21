Two officers assaulted during arrest of Rochester man

What started as a call about a stolen purse ended in two officers being assaulted.

Rochester police say 22-year-old Lance Donovan, from Rochester, was arrested after the incident around 11 o'clock Friday night. Police say officers were called to the 4600 block of 22nd Avenue Northwest.

Donovan's former girlfriend told police that Donovan had stolen her purse. He was not there at the time, but officers were called back to the residence when the woman said he returned and was in her garage. Police say Donovan yelled "shoot me" at officers. Police tried to subdue him with a tazer, but two officers were kicked before they could take him into custody.

Donovan is facing two counts of 4th degree assault on an officer among other charges.

Police say the woman's stolen items were found in a neighbor's yard.