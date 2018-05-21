Rochester police searching for suspect involved in stabbing - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Rochester police searching for suspect involved in stabbing

Posted: Updated:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Rochester police release a suspect description after a stabbing Friday night.

Police were called to the Andover Apartments in Southeast Rochester just after 7:30 p.m. after a fight turned into a stabbing in the parking lot. Police say a 35-year-old man had a stab wound on his chest, back and shoulder. He was taken by car to Olmsted Medical Center before being transferred on to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys.

Police say the victim was not cooperative and is known to law enforcement. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police are investigating whether the stabbing was gang - related.

Police are looking for a suspect matching this description - a heavy black male wearing a black sweatshirt with a red logo. He wore black shorts with a red stripe and red shoes. 

If you know anything that could help investigators, please call Rochester Crime Stoppers.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.