Rochester police searching for suspect involved in stabbing

Rochester police release a suspect description after a stabbing Friday night.

Police were called to the Andover Apartments in Southeast Rochester just after 7:30 p.m. after a fight turned into a stabbing in the parking lot. Police say a 35-year-old man had a stab wound on his chest, back and shoulder. He was taken by car to Olmsted Medical Center before being transferred on to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys.

Police say the victim was not cooperative and is known to law enforcement. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police are investigating whether the stabbing was gang - related.

Police are looking for a suspect matching this description - a heavy black male wearing a black sweatshirt with a red logo. He wore black shorts with a red stripe and red shoes.

If you know anything that could help investigators, please call Rochester Crime Stoppers.