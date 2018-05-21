Bookworm Walk returns to the banks of the Zumbro to inspire a summer of reading

A plan to combine the beauty of a summer stroll along the Zumbro River with the power of reading is back for a second year after it was a big hit last year.

It doesn't take much to get a kid's imagination going, and the Rochester Downtown Alliance believes the Bookworm Walk does an excellent job in getting children inspired to read over the summer.

The outdoor exhibit will feature four children's books over the course of the summer set in flower planters. As the kids walk along the river, the twists and turns of the story will come to life.

The walk begins just across from the Rochester Public Library, which helps the Rochester Downtown Alliance organize the display. Monday a kick-off celebration will feature a nature-themed scavenger hunt for families.

The feature will be available through the end of August.