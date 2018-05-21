Four car rear-end crash in Byron Sunday

Four cars were involved in a rear-end crash on Highway 14 west at 10th Avenue in Byron Sunday morning.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, A Chevrolet Silverado rear-ended a Chevrolet Uplander and was sent into two other vehicles, a Dodge Caravan and a Toyota Sedan. The driver of the Uplander, Larry Smith, 71, from Pine Island suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Mary's. A passenger in the Uplander, Patricia Smith, 65, also was taken to Mayo-Clinic Saint Mary's with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Silverado, David Hain, 67, from Kasson suffered non-life threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Toyota sedan involved in the crash suffered non-life threatening injuries but was not taken to the hospital. A 34 year old, a one year old and an infant in the Toyota suffered non-life threatening injuries, but were not taken to hospital.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan was not hurt.