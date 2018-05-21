School day at John Marshall expected to have minimal impacts after boiler room fire

School day at John Marshall expected to have minimal impacts aft - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire at John Marshall High School Monday morning. The fire was first reported around 6:30 a.m.

John Marshall Principal, Tim Limberg, sent out a message to parents sharing that the fire was in the boiler room.

It originated in an electrical panel.

Limberg says the building was evacuated and the fire put out.

He says the lower level by the boiler room has been closed off during repairs.

Limberg says a few areas will be affected by the damaged electrical panel. Classroom spaces we're expected to be greatly impacted.

Classes began at their normal time.

