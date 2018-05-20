St. Charles residents come together in a volunteering spirit

Residents in Saint Charles are motivated to give back to the community at the "Spring Into Giving Concert" on Sunday.

The Saint Charles Area Community Foundation partnered with the early childhood initiative to put on this event.

Families enjoyed the day listening to music, and visited local volunteer groups.

Event organizers say it's important for kids and community members to know how they can give back.

"I think in the world that we live in right now, I think it's important to take a step back and just figure out what you can do. Sometimes it's not on a global scale, sometimes it's just in your community, maybe it's in your state, but it's important to just step back and figure out what you can do. Sometimes that's just a couple hours of giving back to somebody in need," said Amy Berends, the St. Charles Area Community Foundation President.

She believes this type of event is important and that it can have a big impact that grows exponentially.