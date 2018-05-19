Rochester residents going bald for a cause

No hair, don't care is what some people in Rochester are saying.

People from Southeastern Minnesota and Wisconsin gathered at Whistle Binkies to support the St. Baldrick's Foundation for childhood cancer research.

Nearly 30 people left with a shaved head, while also leaving a lot of hair on the floor.

Participants say they're glad to be able to help in whatever way they can, because in the end it's just hair.

"I have a lot of friends and children that have had cancer, in my life. And I said why not? This is the year it's going to happen, it's only hair, it grows back. There's a lot of people around that don't have hair and if I can be supportive of them by not having any, then that's what I'm going to do," said shavee, Mahria DePaolo.

Saturday's event is expected to bring in around $30,000 for St. Baldrick's and plenty of clean shaven people around the area.