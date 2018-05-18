Lanesboro jeweler talks about items she designed for Prince now up for auction

It has been just more than two years since music icon and Minnesota native Prince passed away.

Friday evening, Julien's Auction in New York opened bidding for clothing, guitars, jewelry, and other objects from the musician's collection.

Some of those items have ties to southeastern Minnesota.

Back in the 1990s, jewelry designer and goldsmith, Liz Bucheit currently of Lanesboro and owner of Crown Trout Jewelers came upon the opportunity of a lifetime.

"He was fearless. He was completely fearless with his look, with his music, with everything," said Bucheit, of Prince.

Prior to starting her own business, Bucheit worked in Minneapolis and had the opportunity to work with Prince from 1991 to 1994.

"I actually cut out a lot of Love sexy Symbols and worked with his head designer to come up with adornment for his boots, which he was very famous for of course," said Bucheit. "And also zipper pulls and adornment for all the different outfits."

She calls it the opportunity of a lifetime.

"It was a very exciting point in my life as an artist and as a creative person to be surrounded by all that sort of creative energy with other people kind of working towards the same goals," said Bucheit.

So how did Bucheit come about getting the chance to work with the Music legend? In her opinion, it's a crazy story.

"The store that I was working for had a coffee shop next door, and the gal that ran that coffee shop got the job out at Paisley to head up the costume department and knew that I has a background in jewelry design," said Bucheit. "When projects came up, she thought of me and gave me an awesome opportunity to be apart of that."

While working on the design team, Bucheit recalls long meetings, very tight deadlines, and constant revisions.

"He was somebody who just completely thought outside the box about how he wanted his look to be and he was just fearless! He was fearless in his look," said Bucheit.

Since her time working with Prince, Bucheit has also worked with other well known musicians like Willie Nelson.