Local artists on display at 9th Annual Art on the Ave

It's an annual Rochester spring tradition showcasing local talent, Art on the Ave will be underway at Slatterly Park Saturday, May 19th.

Art on the Ave is an annual spring art festival showcasing local artisans and musicians in the Slatterly Park Neighborhood. The event features painters, glass blowers, metal workers, jewelers, musicians and live art.

The highlight of the event is unveiling the installation of a permanent boulevard sculpture, hand crafted by a regional artist to symbolize this year’s theme: Tattavas and the 5 Senses.

The sculpture will become the 14th public sculpture scattered throughout the Slatterly Park Neighborhood.

Locally designed T-shirts will be available for sale. As a newly formed 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization, Art on the Avenue is concentrating on our initiative to promote education of the arts, to revitalize Slatterly Park with progressive beautification projects, and to foster conscientious community in our downtown neighborhood.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday May 19th, from 9:30 am until 4:00 pm, on 9 1/2 Ave SE (1 block north of Hwy 14). Food and drink will be available for purchase from Grand Rounds Brewing Co. Hefe Rojo & People’s Food Coop.