2 Austin men arrested after an argument turned physical

Two Austin men are arrested after an argument turned physical.

Austin Police were called out to a fight Thursday at 10:20 p.m. Officers responded to the 1100 block of 4th Avenue Northwest for what started out as a verbal confrontation that became physical. 37-year-old Riley Wadding, of Austin was cited for 5th degree assault after he allegedly confronted a woman in the home and made her feel threatened.



Wadding and another man, 24-year-old Bryan Hollenbach, of Austin, went outside and fought. Hollenbach allegedly hit Wadding on the elbow with a baseball bat.

Wadding received stitches at Mayo Clinic Austin before he was taken to the Mower County jail. Hollenbach faces a possible 2nd degree assault charge.