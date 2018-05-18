Austin woman cited after police say she sideswiped a parked car

An Austin woman is cited after police believe she sideswiped a parked car.

Austin Police were called out to a crash around 1:00 Friday morning. When officers arrived to the 700 block of 1st Drive NW, they found a 2003 Audi A4 Cuatro crashed into a tree with the lights still on. About 70 to 100 yards to the north, officers noticed a 1997 Mazda that was legally parked had apparently been sideswiped by the Audi.

No driver or passengers were found at the scene. Police later found out two women were being treated at Mayo Clinic in Austin a few hours later at the ER. The woman claiming to be the driver agreed to come to the police station for an interview.

She was Identified as 22-year-old Arselia Briseno, of Austin, and passed a sobriety test. She was cited for reckless driving, failure to provide accident information and having no Minnesota driver's license. Her passenger, 24-year-old Jessica Urusov was registered as the driver of the vehicle. Police believe the Audi is a total loss.