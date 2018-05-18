UPDATE: Authorities release name of victim who died in train accident

UPDATE: Authorities have released the name of the man who died after he was hit by a train.

According to Rochester police, the man was Ricky Allen Thalacker, 58, of Rochester.

Police say North Broadway remains closed, but may reopen within the hour.

_________________________________________

PREVIOUS STORY: New details are coming out about the moments leading up to a deadly accident in downtown Rochester.

According to witnesses, the man was riding his mobility scooter south on 1st Avenue Northwest before the accident. The railroad crossing guards came down and the lights were flashing as the man was approaching the tracks. Witnesses said the crossing guards do not block the sidewalks.

As the man was crossing the tracks, his wheels got stuck. The train blew its whistle and hit the emergency breaks but it was too late.

Witnesses said the force of the train knocked the man back 30 feet.

Canadian Pacific has arrived on scene to help with the investigation.

Police are hoping to open up the roads in an hour.

____________________________________________

PREVIOUS STORY: One person is dead after an accident involving a train and a mobility scooter.

According to police, the victim, who was driving the mobility scooter, was an older man. Emergency crews said the man had passed away before they arrived.

Crews are getting in contact with Canadian Pacific at this time.

Roads will remain closed for another 2-3 hours as crews process the scene.

_______________________________

PREVIOUS STORY: Emergency crews are on scene after a person on a mobility scooter was hit by a train.

The accident happened at the train tracks just north of the intersection of Civic Center Drive Northwest and 1st Avenue Northwest around 7:45 a.m. Friday.

Police have blocked North Broadway Avenue and 1st Avenue Northwest near the train tracks. Civic Center Drive Northwest is not blocked, but expect some delays as traffic is moving slow.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will bring you the latest of this developing story.