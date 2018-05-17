Rochester residents learn how to help fight youth homelessness

Homelessness can strike in different ways, but some Rochester residents are working to help combat the issue locally.

According to a Wilder Research Survey from 2015, there's an estimated 6,000 homeless young people in Minnesota on any given night.

That's where the Youth Intervention Programs Association comes in.

Hosting a seminar, on Thursday, for Rochester residents on how to properly interact with these young people and how to help combat youth homelessness.

Something they say isn't always visible, they could be moving from couch-to-couch in hopes for something better.

"You realize that they've been exposed to a lot of trauma. Sexual abuse, physical abuse, verbal abuse, hunger, poverty, all kinds of stuff that would lead them to have a lot of stress in their life and need to get out of and sometimes get away from unsafe living environments," said Paul Meunier, Executive Director for the Youth Intervention Programs Association.

Meunier also says he believes these young people aren't just running away from home, they're seeking better their lives for themselves

According to the previously mentioned survey, 68% of homeless young people graduated from high school.