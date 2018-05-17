Ultimate Hike team in Rochester seeking participants

Do you think you've got what it takes to hike 25 and a half miles in one day?

Rochester resident Margaret Fenlon is gearing up to lead a team in this year's annual CureSearch Ultimate Hike along the Superior Hiking Trail.

It's a fundraiser for children's cancer research.

People who join Team Rochester will go through about three months of training before the big event August 25th.

The 25.5 mile hike generally takes ten to fifteen hours to complete.

Fenlon is leading "Team Rochester" along with Steve Dickes, the father of Will Dickes, a Century High School student who passed away from leukemia in 2011.

"So it really brings home the fact that it is a struggle, it is a journey that these families go on and sometimes there's a good outcome and sometimes there's not a good outcome," Fenlon said.

Participants are asked to raise about $2,500.

If you're interested in joining the team, there are two informational meetings next week.

One is Wednesday, May 23rd at the Apache Mall Scheels at 7 p.m.

The other one is Thursday, May 24th, at 6:30 p.m. at the Rochester Athletic Club.