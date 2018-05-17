1800 fifth graders attend the fifth annual All City Track Meet

An annual summer tradition continues at Mayo High School, its the All City Track Meet.

Fifth graders from every elementary school in the district are at Mayo High School Thursday morning, testing their abilities and making mom and dad proud.

They're competing in events like the boys and girls 800 meter run,and the 400 meter dash.

"It's a great celebration of all their years in elementary school. So this is kind of one of the big events at the end of their elementary career," said Longfellow Elementary Physical Education Teacher Lynn Nelson. We're teaching so many things about sportsmanship, uh competition, um some of these kids are going to be going together in Middle School next year so they get to see other kids and be with other kids."

There are relay races and lots of classic track and field events like long jump, broad jump, javelin and hammer throw.

Kids also tested their arm strength throwing frisbees and softballs, while other students cheer them on.

The parking lot was full at Mayo High School; the event brought in 1800 students, along with parents and teachers.



There are 14 elementary schools from around Rochester that attend the all day event.