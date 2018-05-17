UPDATE: Missing 2-year-old found safe near Decorah, Iowa

UPDATE: More details about the search for a missing child is revealed.

According to a post on Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, dispatch received a call on Thursday of a possible sighting of the Ray family in a Wal-Mart. A short time later, dispatch received another call of the possible suspect's car traveling just north of Decorah.

Deputies were able to locate and stop the vehicle on Quarry Hill Road and Whitetail Road. The Ray family were located in the vehicle.

William Ray was arrested and charged with felony theft, operating a non-registered vehicle, no valid drivers license, failure to provide proof of financial liability, theft 5th degree. Jessica was arrested for theft 5th degree.

In addition to the Winneshiek County charges, William also had an outstanding arrest warrant out of South Carolina.

William and Jessica were both transported to the Winneshiek County Jail. William will remain incarcerated awaiting the extradition process to South Carolina.

2-year-old Dakota Ray was placed into the custody of the Department of Human Services where she is being cared for.

"It always brings a higher element of safety and volatility to something when you have a small child involved in something so i am happy to say that it was a happy ending because of the work of the deputies and the way they handled the situation, this is a prime example of a happy ending," said Winneshiek County Sheriff, Dan Marx.

Police are also investigating if someone in Bluffton-- where the Rays were staying-- could face harboring fugitives charges.

This case remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.

_________________________________

PREVIOUS STORY:

The search for a missing two year old has ended on a happy note.

According to Minnesota Department of Public Safety BCA, 2-year-old Dakota Ray was located in Iowa and she is safe. Authorities were able to find her after tips came in from the public.

William and Jessica Ray are in police custody.

Authorities thank everyone who was involved in the search.

_________________________

PREVIOUS STORY: Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing two year old.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Camden Police Department in South Carolina, they are searching for missing two-year-old Dakota Ray. Authorities said Ray was taken on April 15 by her parents William and Jessica Ray. Authorities are concerned for the child's safety because both parents are believed to be heavy methamphetamine users.

The child and her parents were captured in surveillance images on Monday, May 14 at a hospital in Iowa. Law enforcement then received information that they may now be in Minnesota.

The child and the parents are traveling in a 1996 gold Ford Aerostar van and may be frequently changing the license plate on the vehicle.

According to Camden Police Department It is possible that they may be begging or asking strangers for money. The child and the parents are also believed to be sleeping in their vehicle.

Dakota is 2 years old. She is 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 25 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes

Jessica is 36 years old. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 112 pounds and has long light brown hair and blue eyes.

William is 44 years old. He is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 340 pounds and has light brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has seen Dakota, William or Jessica Ray contact the Camden Police Department at 1-888-CRIMESC (1-888-274-6372) or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).