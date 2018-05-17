Police searching for Rochester man accused of strangling woman u - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Police searching for Rochester man accused of strangling woman unconscious multiple times

Police are searching for a Rochester man they said choked a woman unconscious.

According to Rochester police, officers were called to assist a 32-year-old woman, who was assaulted by a man she has a relationship with, around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The victim told police Michael Cozik, 31, of Rochester, restrained her and choked her unconscious 3-4 times. She said while he was choking her, he said, "I'm gonna kill you." Officers said the woman had injuries on her neck that were consistent with choking.

Police are currently looking for Cozik, who is wanted for probable cause false imprisonment, domestic assault by strangulation, possibly kidnapping.

