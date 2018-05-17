UPDATE: Gofundme page set up for elderly couple who lost their house to a fire

UPDATE: After a fire destroys a house in rural Dodge Center, a gofundme page is started to help the family.

According to the gofundme page, the homeowners, Harry and Arlinda Marquardt were able to escape the fire with only minor injuries, but they lost most of their belongings, including their life long home, in the blaze.

The page is hoping to raise at least $10,000 for the couple.

_______________________________

PREVIOUS STORY: A couple is safe in rural Dodge Center after multiple fire departments responded to a house fire.

According to firefighters, the call for help went out at 9 a.m. Family members were able to help the elderly couple inside get out safely. The couple were treated for smoke inhalation and the woman was taken to the hospital for observation. Both are expected to be okay.

Dodge Center, Kasson, Hayfield and Claremont Fire Departments all responded, while Dodge Center and Hayfield ambulance crews were also on the scene.

Crews are still on the scene and they believe the house is a total loss.

____________________________________

PREVIOUS STORY: Emergency crews are on scene after a large house fire breaks out near Dodge Center.

The fire broke out at a house located at 17320 645th Street, near Dodge Center.

We have a crew on scene and will bring you the latest as soon as it becomes available.