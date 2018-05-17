Austin police release suspect photos in armed robbery - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Austin police release suspect photos in armed robbery

AUSTIN, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Austin police are releasing surveillance photos from the Austin Freedom Valu Center robbery on Friday, May 4th.

The photos show two men who robbed the gas station-convenience store at gunpoint.

Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger said a 911 call came in about 11 p.m. that night from the clerk at the Freedom Valu Center on 4th Street Northwest. He told police, two black men wearing all black came in demanding cash.

The clerk told police one pulled out a handgun and the other man grabbed cash from the register and the safe then ran away.

Chief Krueger said the police K9 officer tracked them for a block but then lost the scent. 

If you recognize either of these men, please contact Austin Police. 

