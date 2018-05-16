Charity dinner in Austin helps vets

A non-profit called the American Warrior Initiative held a dinner and auction at the Holiday Inn in Austin Wednesday evening. The American Warrior Project helps veterans all across the country. Some of the services they help veterans with include mortgage-free housing, business grants, and upgrades to homes. The event in Austin was called the Red, White and Blue Charity Dinner and Auction. Funds are being raised to provide service dogs to veterans.

"Every service dog is trained for something different," says AWI Co-founder Sean Parnell, "and the training is so specific now that they'll train a puppy for traumatic brain injury differently than they would train a puppy for a post-traumatic stress disorder. And what's insane is these dogs can sense the adrenaline flooding in the body that would be a precursor to say, an anxiety attack and so these dogs just provide a ton of therapeutic value for veterans."

The American Warrior Initiative is encouraging Americans to give back to our military.