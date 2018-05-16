Police chief candidate removed from consideration

The two remaining candidates to become Rochester's next Police Chief now have a 50-50 shot.

Deeper background checks carried out by the Civil Service Commission revealed discrepancies in one of the candidate's application.

Names were not used during the background investigations.

"Candidate B" wrote that he had never been disciplined by an employer, and omitted information from recent work contacts.

The commission discovered that "Candidate B" had in fact been reprimanded on a previous job.

This caused Commission members to "Question the honesty and judgment" of the candidate.

A motion was passed to remove the candidate from the eligibility roster out of "concerns of credibility."

Other spaces were left blank or were answered with "Don't remember," including recent employer and co-worker information.

It is unknown at this time which candidate was eliminated from the selection process.

All three finalists were considered eligible last week, but now the decision is down to just two.

Mayor Ardell Brede said at the end of the meeting "We have some work to do."