Elementary students get creative at "Young Students, Young Artists" conference.

Local 3rd through 5th graders explored their creative and artistic side Wednesday at the 31st annual "Young Students, Young Artists" conference.

The three day activity-filled conference aims to ignite student enthusiasm in the world of art.

Sculpting, drawing, origami and water-coloring are just a few of the activities students get to participate in.

Each activity is taught by a professional who many times does the activity for a living.

"The students love that they get to get out of their classroom for the day and try something new and different." Said "Young Students, Young Artists" program director Katie Hartman.

"Perhaps they haven't worked with air-dry clay. Perhaps they haven't folded paper in origami. Perhaps they haven't learned how to draw professional cartoons from a professional cartoonist. So it's nice that they get to learn something outside of their traditional classroom."

Hartman also noted how previous attendees of the conference have discovered their future careers and even given back.

"This year we actually had a parent who said their two boys loved this conference so much that they wanted to share that joy and experience. They donated four scholarships this year for students to attend that way they could find interest in the arts".

Over 1,100 students will participate in this year's conference.

A "Young Authors, Young Artists" middle school conference will take place from October 25-26.

More more information on the conference click here.