Austin man reports bedroom break-in

AUSTIN, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Austin police are investigating a residential burglary after a man discovered his bedroom had been broken into and left in a state of disarray.

The man contacted police around 6:30 Tuesday evening after he discovered the break-in on the 600 block of 8th Street Northeast.

A window to the bedroom was open and the screen had been removed.

The suspect took a camouflage wallet with an ID card and a small amount of cash.  

Neighbors told police that unknown teens were in the area in the time.

Police aren't sure if the teens are connected to the break-in. 

