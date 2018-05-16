Austin man reports bedroom break-in

Austin police are investigating a residential burglary after a man discovered his bedroom had been broken into and left in a state of disarray.

The man contacted police around 6:30 Tuesday evening after he discovered the break-in on the 600 block of 8th Street Northeast.

A window to the bedroom was open and the screen had been removed.

The suspect took a camouflage wallet with an ID card and a small amount of cash.

Neighbors told police that unknown teens were in the area in the time.

Police aren't sure if the teens are connected to the break-in.