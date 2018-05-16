Plant sale promises endless options for your spring garden - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Plant sale promises endless options for your spring garden

Posted: Updated:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Gardening is more than a hobby. It's a way to give back to a community. The Rochester Garden and Flower Club has been proof of that for decades.

The 79th annual plant sale is a great way to support the group while sprucing up your outdoor planting for the spring. The sale features more than 150 varieties, most of which are donated by club members. The proceeds go back to the club. They work on at least a dozen projects each year, like maintaining the gardens at Soldier Field, the History Center, the Fairgrounds, and the YMCA. 

The sale gets runs Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Horticulture building on the Olmsted Co. fairgrounds. It returns Thursday from 8 a.m. until noon. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.