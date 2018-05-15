Social Media and Digital Content Manager— If you’re passionate about the power of social media, winning breaking news and delivering other engaging content to our customers, here's your chance to join a terrific team that makes a difference in the world every day. KTTC NewsCenter is committed to strong journalism and community service and is #1 in southeastern Minnesota, a beautiful part of the country recognized again and again for its incredible quality of life. It’s a good place to work and a good place to live—in a family-owned company.

Our news-oriented KTTC.com website is always on and always changing and our myfox47.com website has a completely different personality of its own.

We’re looking for a leader, a coach and a hands-on social media expert who can help us build audience engagement and bring traffic from Facebook to television and to our digital platforms. The successful candidate will also lead our news, sports and weather teams in publishing great content to our website and apps. It will require solid news judgment, exceptional news writing skills, as well as strong creativity, planning, leadership and communication abilities. The Social Media and Digital Content Manager will also work closely with our marketing and sales teams to help them engage people with campaigns that excite and intrigue.

A degree in social media/journalism and two years of newsroom experience preferred. To hit the ground running you would need a knowledge of Facebook best practices for journalists, Social NewsDesk, Frankly Media/Worldnow CMS, Google 360 analytics and iNews.

Some of our company’s best interactive media leaders have come from the news producing ranks, where they've been high-performers thriving on creativity, accuracy and the challenge of the 24/7 news cycle—so we believe experience as a news producer sets you up to succeed in this role. We expect a passion for learning, creating, leading and growing and we’re ready to help you take the next step. Please send resume materials to: Noel Sederstrom, News Director, KTTC-TV and KXLT FOX 47, 6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901. KTTC is a NBC affiliate, part of Quincy Media Inc. EOE.