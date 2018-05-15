UPDATE: Names released of the drivers involved in the fatal accident near Harmony

UPDATE: Minnesota State Patrol has now released the name of the drivers involved in the fatal crash near Harmony.

According to State Patrol, the driver of the Plymouth Sundance was Andrew Davidson, 23, of Austin. Davidson was killed on scene.

The driver of the milk truck was Chad Finseth, 40, of Preston. Finseth was uninjured in the crash.

____________________________

PREVIOUS STORY: At least one person is dead following an accident near Harmony.

According to our crew on scene, the accident happened around 1:13 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 52 near County Road 16.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a car was heading south when, for an unknown reason, it crossed the center line and ran into a milk truck. The truck driver was not injured in the crash but the driver of the car was killed. State Patrol say the driver was a young male.

Emergency crews have closed the road until the scene can be cleared.

