The National Women's Hockey League expanded Tuesday morning. A team is coming to Minnesota.

The Minnesota Whitecaps will become the fifth club in the professional women's hockey league. Women will start play in the 2018-2019 season based in St. Paul.

The league commissioner says they are ecstatic to have the Minnesota women's team join franchises in Boston, Buffalo, Connecticut and New Jersey in the NWHL.

The Whitecaps were founded in 2004.