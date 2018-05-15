Public is encouraged to vote for new name for Southeast Minnesota

Its time to cast your vote in a contest that will help brand Southeast Minnesota, and showcase all this region offers.

The economic development group "Journey to Growth" is holding a "Name Our Region" contest. The three finalist names are South by Southeast, Innovation Valley: Where Great Ideas Grow, and Venture Southeast Minnesota.

More than 90 name proposals were submitted this spring.

The goal is to create a name that can be used to showcase who we are in just a few words, like Napa Valley, or Twin Cities.

The winner will be announced June 1st, and the name will be used in marketing our area to the rest of the country.

"Today is the day where we need all of the public to start going on and voting for their favorite out of those top three submissions," said Journey to Growth Project Manager Heather Holmes, "And on June first, we'll announce the winner of the most votes and they'll receive 500 bucks and bragging rights."

Voting is expected to go live this Tuesday afternoon.

Voting ends at noon on Wednesday, May 30th.