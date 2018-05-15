Traffic backed up in areas after two accidents on Highway 52 - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Traffic backed up in areas after two accidents on Highway 52

Crash around 8 a.m. Crash around 8 a.m.
Crash around 10:45 a.m. Crash around 10:45 a.m.
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Minnesota State Patrol is called for two accidents on Highway 52. 

According to State Patrol, the first accident happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 52, near the Civic Center Drive exit. Traffic was backed up during the morning commute.

No words on if there were any injuries.

The second crash happened at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in the southbound lane of Highway 52, near the 41st Street Northwest exit. The crash involved three vehicles.

Crews on scene said nobody was injured in the crash.

Traffic was beginning to be backed up as crews cleaned the scene up.

