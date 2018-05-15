Reynolds signs "doctor shopping" prevention bill

A bill designed to prevent "doctor shopping" by opioid addicts has become a law in Iowa.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed the bill in front of overdose victim's families Monday. Under the bill, doctors will have to register every opioid prescription with a new state monitoring program.

All prescriptions for those medications will have to be filed electronically. The goal is to stop opioid addicts from getting multiple prescriptions from different doctors.

Reynolds said opioid deaths have doubled over the past decade - and the problem has to be addressed.