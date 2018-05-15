DNR to consider changing fishing regulations on the Mississippi for the first time in 50 years

Fishing along the Mississippi River has been a pastime for centuries. State regulations for anglers have stayed the same for generations. But that could change.

Department of Natural Resources officials from both Minnesota and Wisconsin are teaming up to hold listening sessions along the river, to review bag and size limits for gamefish on the Mississippi.

No specific changes are in mind. The idea is to see if those who fish the river want 50-year-old regulations to evolve. Share your opinion Tuesday night at Wabasha Kellogg High School or next Tuesday at Winona Middle School. Both sessions run from 6 to 9 p.m. Officials say the earliest regulation overhaul would happen in 2020.