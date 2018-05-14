Austin convenience store robbed at gunpoint - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Austin convenience store robbed at gunpoint

AUSTIN, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Austin Police are trying to track down a man who robbed an Austin convenience store Sunday night around 9 p.m.

According to Police, a male, approximately 5'6" - 5'8", dressed in all black entered the Apollo III store and demanded money from store employees, while pointing a silver gun at them.

The suspect took a blue money bag from the store safe and an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

One employee said they saw the suspect head east on a bike, which officers later found around a block south of the store.

If anyone has more information on the suspect, contact Austin police.

