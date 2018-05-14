Austin teen hospitalized following car crash

A teen is hospitalized Monday night following a crash this afternoon Near Lansing, just north of Austin.

According to the State Patrol, a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier was going west on 270th Street, also known as County Road 2.

About 4:10 p.m., a 2017 Chevy Colorado going south on Highway 218 t-boned the car at the intersection.

The 17-year-old passenger in the car was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys with life-threatening injuries.

The car driver, 18-year-old Jazmin Portillo, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System Austin with non life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver, 79-year-old Burton Iversen, was not injured and the state patrol says everyone involved was wearing seat belts.