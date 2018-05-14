Austin teen hospitalized following car crash - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Austin teen hospitalized following car crash

Posted: Updated:
NEAR LANSING, Minn. (FOX 47) -

A teen is hospitalized Monday night following a crash this afternoon Near Lansing, just north of Austin.

According to the State Patrol, a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier was going west on 270th Street, also known as County Road 2.

About 4:10 p.m., a 2017 Chevy Colorado going south on Highway 218 t-boned the car at the intersection.

The 17-year-old passenger in the car was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys with life-threatening injuries.

The car driver, 18-year-old Jazmin Portillo, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System Austin with non life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver, 79-year-old Burton Iversen, was not injured and the state patrol says everyone involved was wearing seat belts.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.