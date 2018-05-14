President Trump attempting to help Chinese business

President Trump is trying to help a Chinese business rebound.

In a tweet Sunday, the president said he is trying to give ZTE "a way to get back into business, fast."

The smartphone and telecom equipment company stopped its main operations last week. This after the Trump administration prohibited U.S. companies from selling ZTE items until 2025.

The ban started after officials said ZTE broke a deal by violating U.S. sanctions on North Korea and Iran.

ZTE denies it did anything wrong and that the ban could severely impact the company.

