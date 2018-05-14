Police investigating after victim says they were assaulted and r - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Police investigating after victim says they were assaulted and robbed at Meadow Park Apartments

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Rochester police are investigating after a victim said they were assaulted and robbed.

According to police, the 48-year-old victim came to Olmsted Medical Center at 1:40 p.m. Sunday with multiple injuries. The victim was patched up with 16 stitches to their ear and 11 stitches to their forehead. The doctor told police the injuries came from a straight edged weapon.

When talking to the victim, officers were told they received the injuries around 8:30 Saturday night at Meadow Park Apartments. While there, the victim says they were approached by 3 Somali males, who asked for cigarettes.

The victim says they were then assaulted and robbed after they didn't get a cigarette. The victim says they lost their cellphone and cash.

The victim also told police that they didn't think the injuries were bad until the next morning. Police say the victim is on probation.

