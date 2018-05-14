Byron man arrested after drugs found in house, deputies say

A Byron man is arrested after a tip leads to deputies finding drugs inside a home.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a drug warrant was served around 8:52 a.m. Friday at 215 2nd Avenue NW in Byron. Inside, deputies say they found 60 grams of marijuana wax, 27.2 grams of marijuana, 20 doses of 500 milligram oil cartridges for e-cigarettes, and $2,300 in cash.

After finding the drugs, deputies arrested Jordan Wilde, 21, of Byron. He is charged with felony 5th degree CS possession and sale.

Deputies say Wilde had labels to make the products look legal.