UPDATE: 15 students on bus during accident in Goodhue County, driver of car taken to hospital

UPDATE: The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports fifteen students were on a bus that was rear ended by a car Monday morning.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. at 21880 County Road 9 Boulevard.

The students on the Goodhue Public Schools bus were elementary age. They were all examined by an ambulance crew before they were transferred to another bus to take them to school.

The female driver of sedan that hit the bus was the only person injured. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol was also on the scene.

