Gold Rush Antique Show wraps up weekend in Rochester

It's said that one person's trash is another person's treasure.

That philosophy held true at the Gold Rush Olmsted County Antique Show and Market.

From Primitives to Victorian era items to old Minnesota collectibles, shoppers were able to find just about anything their heart desired.

The Antique market lasted all weekend and vendors said they were pleased with the turnout.

One vendor talked about how she got started collecting and why she still keeps coming back,

"It's fun to find things that people want. My husband's mother and dad were antique dealers and when they passed on, their stuff just sat in a storage unit and so we became dealers and it was just an automatic thing for us," said Sandra Meide, an antique vendor.

This weekend's show brought in people from all over the Midwest to display and sell their rare items.