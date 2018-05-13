Color for a Cure 5k raises funds for cancer research

Colors were flying and runners racing through St. Charles Sunday.

About 80 runners participated in a 5k Color Run at City Park.

They started wearing a plain white t-shirt and at stations throughout the route, people threw colored powders on them.

The reigning queen of St. Charles, Miss Gladiolus Days 2017, Elle Karlen, organized the race for a service project.

She plans to donate all proceeds to the Mayo Clinic Cancer Research Center.

"We're hoping to donate to cure cancer of course and personally I have had family members who have had cancer," Karlen said. "So it really hits home for that so we're hoping that we can help other families in need also."

Karlen is hoping to raise about $1,000.

This is Karlen's big service project for her year as the Queen of Saint Charles.

She's spending the rest of her year volunteering throughout the community and participating in area parades.