Rochester artists break out the canvases for a "Paint Off"

Gallery 24 held their first ever "Paint Off" on Saturday night, featuring local artists competing for a cash prize.

After narrowing the field of prospective painters down from 20 to 6, the selected artists competed in the paint off, with a crowd on hand to watch them create.

Featuring live music, food trucks, cash bars and shopping with local creative vendors.

Contestants had two hours to finish their painting after hearing the theme for the night: vibrant community.

"It's pretty awesome. I didn't, I really wasn't sure how it was all going to work out, but everything has been going very smooth today. I just think it's great to have art as the focus is really important and building community and positive interactions. I think we're constantly striving to be a vibrant community in Rochester," said Gallery 24 President, Cassandra Buck.

The judges winner of the paint off and $500 was Sherry El Nashaar, while Matt Holt won the peoples choice award.