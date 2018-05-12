Fishing opener gets Minnesota anglers excited

Saturday was the Minnesota fishing opener, and many Minnesotans got out to enjoy it.

People were out dangling their poles from the shore and on boats. The Department of Natural Resources says those anglers were joined by around half a million others across the state. Saturday was the season opener for walleye, northern pike, sager, and trout.

As always, the DNR reminds fishing fanatics to wear life jackets when out on the water and to check the 20-18 Minnesota Fishing Regulations Booklet for information on regulations.