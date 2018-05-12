Austin residents go canoeing to enjoy the outdoors

What better way to enjoy the outdoors than to go out in a canoe along a river? Some people in Austin did just that Saturday.

Across from the Old Mill restaurant, free paddling trips were offered at the Cedar River State Water Trail. A Minneapolis-based non-profit called "Wilderness Inquiry" led trips in canoes. Participants canoed to Ramsey Mill Pond and back. Organizers say the trip is a fantastic way to get to know nature, and learn to appreciate the natural world better.

"If everyone's a good steward of the environment out here, more people would be able to recreate on it, and more people could come enjoy and use these public spaces," says trail guide Greg Strobel, "So, if people are good stewards, they'll get more use out of the land."

"Wilderness Inquiry" is a traveling team, so this was their only trip out to Austin this season. They say they'd like to come back soon.