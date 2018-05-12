People in Austin run to find a cure for breast cancer

About one in eight women will develop breast cancer over the course of their lifetime. Just this year, 266,000 U-S women are expected to be diagnosed with the disease. But the community of Austin is hoping to reduce that number after they held their 8th annual "Strides for a Cure Race" Saturday.

Strides for a Cure is an annual 5k walk or run that raises money for cancer research. The event is supported by the Austin High School Youth Leadership group, and all proceeds go to the Hormel Institute in Austin. People who took part took a journey through Todd Park. Organizers say seeing so many people come out says a lot about how important finding a cure is to many people in the community.

"I think this race today and all the support we've gotten really shows that we support everyone in our community who has been affected or has had people in their life who have been affected by cancer," says Paiton Schwab, one of the presidents of Youth Leadership, "And so, it just shows that our community can come together in one way to show our support for people who have been affected by cancer."

Event organizers say they've raised $20,000 since the race began eight years ago. A lot of Saturday's participants said they took part in Strides for a Cure because they've had family members or loved ones who have had breast cancer. Some participants even have had the disease themselves.