Rochester man going to South Dakota music hall of fame

A Minnesota man with a passion for music is being honored in South Dakota.

He's being inducted into the South Dakota Legends of Country Music Hall of Fame.

When Randy Lavoie of Rochester was eight years old, he began playing guitar after being influenced by his uncle.

"He was a guitar player in a band out of the Tyler, Minnesota area and he was actually my first influence at starting to play guitar," said Lavoie, a singer/songwriter.

"As I started to progress into the music and everything they thought it was kind of cute to include me in his band with a pair of cowboy boots and a straw cowboy hat," said Lavoie.

From there, Lavoie went on to play guitar and sing in other bands, many of which played in South Dakota.

"I can't even begin to think how many shows that I've done in South Dakota over the years," said Lavoie.

South Dakota Legends of Country Music Hall of Fame recognizes singers and songwriters who've worked in South Dakota.

"I was really honored about it," said Lavoie. "It means a lot to me because so many times musicians never really get enough recognition. People really don't know what bands do."

Now that Lavoie is semi-retired, he looks forward to spending more time on his music.

"We actually do a wide variety of music," Lavoie said about his band. "Everything from new country to old country, to old rock and roll, to 50s and 60s."

He even has a studio in his home where his band, Colt 45, practices.

Lavoie's official induction into the South Dakota Legends of Country Music Hall of Fame is on May 20th in Sioux Falls.