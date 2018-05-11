"Hal Newman" announces candidacy for Rochester mayor

There's a new candidate for Rochester mayor--or maybe not.

News organizations including FOX 47 were notified Friday that "Hal O. Newman" had thrown his hat in the ring.

According to "Hal's" news release, a formal announcement will be made on Monday, May 14 at 11 a.m. at Rochester City Hall.

However, there doesn't appear to be any such person listed in any of the directories of Rochester, and amateur detectives have eagerly pointed out that someone seems to be attempting to pull the wool over everyone's eyes. The address of the candidate tracks to the U.S. Post Office in southeast Rochester. And a Google search for the candidate's website declares: "www.newmanforrochestermayor.com’s server IP address could not be found."

“Too often, we appear to be focused on the wrong things," said "Hal Newman" in his statement.

It appears that one thing is correct for sure in this "candidate's" news release.