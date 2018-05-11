2 arrested in Austin after they try to pick up a package containing drugs, authorities say

Two people are arrested after police said they tried to pick up a package containing drugs.

According to authorities, at 4:11 p.m. Thursday, a joint operation between Minneapolis Airport Police, Austin Police Department, the Mower County Sheriff's Office and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team seized drugs that were to be delivered in Austin.

A package was delivered on East Oakland Avenue from California containing just under five pounds of meth and a little more than a pound of cocaine. The street value of the drugs is estimated at over $100,000.

An undercover officer made the delivery, and two people came to pick up the package and were stopped in southeast Austin. Authorities identified them as Rudolfo Portillo, 21, of Rochester, and Jean Miranda-Sanchez, 24, of Austin.

Both are being held at the Mower County Jail on a first degree drug possession charge.