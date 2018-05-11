Austin correctional officer injured after inmate assaults them, police say

An Austin correctional staff is injured after an inmate assaulted them.

According to the Austin police, staff members were moving Darrell Wigham from his cell to a gym around 7 p.m. Thursday. Wigham was reportedly upset that he had been given an extra 24 hours of lockdown the day before.

During the move, Wigham allegedly punched the staff member three or four times.

The staff member was taken to the hospital for their injuries. There is no word at this time on their condition, but no serious injuries were reported.