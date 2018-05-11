Let the angling begin: the fishing opener is here - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Let the angling begin: the fishing opener is here

With winter's grip struggling to let go, it seemed like the fishing opener in parts of Minnesota would be in jeopardy. But the big weekend is finally here, and anglers are good to go.

Gov. Mark Dayton will kick off the season with the 71st annual Governor's Fishing Opener this weekend in the Willmar Lakes area. After a picnic celebration in Willmar Friday, a send-off ceremony at Green Lake in Spicer will test politicians' luck as they cast a line Saturday morning. 

500,000 people are expected to do the same this weekend across Minnesota, which has the second-highest angler participation rate of any state in the nation at 32 percent. 

