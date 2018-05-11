Biotech firm buys in to Rochester Technology Campus - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Biotech firm buys in to Rochester Technology Campus

By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

A Rochester biotech firm named Vyriad is launching a $9 million project to build a manufacturing unit at the former IBM campus in northwest Rochester.

Vyriad has leased space inside the new Rochester Technology Campus.

The company plans to manufacture clinical-stage oncolytic virus therapies to use fighting cancer.

With the support of Mayo Clinic, Vyriad President and CEO Stephen Russell says his firm is "taking a giant leap forward" to deliver its unique anti-cancer virus therapies to patients.

The buildout should be done by the end of this year.

